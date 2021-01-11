Obozuwa resumes at Coca-Cola as VP

Kindly Share This Story:

Patricia Obozuwa has resumed duties as the Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Africa at The Coca-Cola Company. She was appointed in December 2020.

She leads a team that oversees Government Affairs, thought leadership, media relations, corporate communications and sustainability for the company across the African continent.

Prior to that, she was the Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer for the General Electric, GE Africa – a position she has held since April 2012 when she built the communications and public affairs function.

Obozuwa established GE Africa’s corporate social responsibility platform, GE Kujenga aimed at empowering people by building valuable skills, equipping communities with new tools and technology and elevating innovative ideas that are solving Africa’s challenges.

In 2016, she established the ‘GE Lagos Garage’ a hub for advanced manufacturing skills development that has produced over 2,400 graduates in Nigeria to date (March 2020).

She is the founding co-hub leader of the GE Women’s Network for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to joining GE, she was Head, External Relations, Nigeria and Corporate Communication Leader, Sub-Saharan Africa at Procter & Gamble (P&G) where she pioneered the public relations function and built the West Africa communications team from scratch.

Before joining P&G in 2005, Patricia was the Arts and Sponsorship Manager for the British Council in Nigeria.

She is a Non-Executive Director of The Water Trust (US-Headquartered Non-Profit Organization). She is also a member of the Lagos State Industry Advisory Board for the Yaba ICT Hub/Cluster project. She serves as a teenage Class teacher at her local church.

