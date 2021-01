Obaseki triumphs, hail Court verdict

Kindly Share This Story:

Says ruling ‘victory for truth, rule of law’

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the certificate forgery case brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, in a statement in Benin, Saturday, said that the judgment was a triumph of the rule of law and a testament to the fact that truth would prevail ultimately no matter how vehemently detractors push lies in the face of incontrovertible evidence.

He said, “The verdict of the Federal High Court, delivered by Honourable Justice Ahmed Mohammed is well-received and a victory for the rule of law.

“It was a most needless attempt by desperate individuals trying to undo the will of the people through the backdoor but we are happy today that justice and truth have prevailed.”

He said that the verdict confirms once again that the Edo people were well-guided in trusting him to lead them in the September 19th governorship election, promising to continue to prioritise the development of the state not minding the darts thrown by those who are embittered by their loss and continue their attempt to put a spanner in the works even when they have been roundly beaten on all fronts.

“My profound gratitude goes to the judiciary who have stood indefatigably for truth and justice; the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR); my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); our party leaders and members; my teeming supporters; the good people of Edo State and all Nigerians.”, he said.

