Oando Foundation at 10: Improving environment and learning outcomes in public schools

By Adesina Wahab

Since its establishment 10 years ago, Oando Foundation, an arm of Oando PLC, one of Africa’s leading energy solution providers, has offered no fewer than 1,153 students scholarships at various levels of education.

Also, 2,832 classroom teachers and 210 headteachers have been trained in school management, modern pedagogical practices and subject content knowledge through the assistance of the Foundation.

The Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC, Mr Wale Tinubu, speaking on the achievements of the Foundation, said the Foundation would not relent in improving the learning environment in Nigerian public schools and giving hope to indigent students who could face an uphill task in realising their dreams of getting sound education.

He stated that the decision to set up the Foundation was inspired by the words of the late South African President, Nelson Mandela, that education is the most powerful weapon for changing the world.

He added that the Oando Group also believed the words of one of the founding fathers of the United States, Benjamin Franklin, that ‘’Knowledge is the one investment that keeps paying dividends.”

“Since its establishment in 2011, inspired hands have dedicated their time, talents and resources to putting smiles on the faces of Nigerian school pupils, teachers and indeed the larger community.

“The Foundation over the years has conducted four career talks, three-book drives, four schools rehabilitation across Nigeria while it has also donated 1,500 educational aids and it also awarded and sponsored 221 scholarships across the nation.

Through the scholarship programme, it has impacted 1,153 students from the poor socio-economic background, while beneficiaries have recorded remarkable strides, performing above 70% average consistently; others have represented their states and local governments in different academic competitions.

“Because the Foundation believes that education is constantly evolving and so should the teaching methods, it has successfully supported the professional development of 2,832 teachers and 210 headteachers across the country.

‘’ To say that I am proud of our achievements in bridging the gap and transforming the lives of Nigerian children through education is an understatement. I look forward to more feats and the role the Foundation will continue to play in placing education and livelong learning at the centre of COVID-19 recovery,” he said.

The Foundation was set up 10 years ago with the mission to improve the environment and learning outcomes in Nigerian public schools.

Today, the Foundation has not only lived up to expectation, it has bridged the gap and transformed the lives of many Nigerian children through education.

