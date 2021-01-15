NYSC releases postings for 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream II

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has released postings for prospective 2020 Batch B Stream II Corp Members.

The disclosure which was done on Friday by Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim during a sensitisation webinar further urged those concerned to check the NYSC site to know the states they are deployed to.

“I want to inform the prospective corps members that their postings have been released. They can go and check it right now.”

Ibrahim said corps members would be allowed into approved camps nationwide starting from January 19, 2021 which is a day later than the January 18, 2021 that was earlier announced.

Some of the guidelines given to prospective corps members include:

* Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) should avoid travelling at night to the Orientation Camps

* PCMs travelling for distances ( North to South or vice versa) should break their trip into two stages and avoid making one long trip that stretches into the night.

* PCMs should be security conscious as they travel.

*There will be Covid-19 test before entry into the camps. Therefore, all PCMs should register at the NCDC website. The link to the NCDC website is on the NYSC dashboard.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: