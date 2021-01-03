NUT: Edo primary school teachers to shun enrollment into pension scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin

The Edo state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has directed its members to shun enrollment into the state government’s contributory pension scheme which was recently launched by the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A statement titled, “forceful enrollment into contributory pension scheme”, signed and made available to newsmen in Benin City, by the Assistant General Secretary of the union, Moni Itua yesterday said the directive to NUT members remain in force until the union directed otherwise adding that the decision for public primary school teachers not to enrol into the contributory pension scheme was a follow-up to the resolution of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the union at its last meeting held on the 29th of December, 2020.

He said: “As a follow-up to the resolutions of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the union at its last meeting held on the 29th of December, 2020; especially on the issue of Contributory Pension Scheme for Primary School Teachers in Edo State, I have been directed to inform all SWEC members, school heads and Primary Schools Teachers in the State not to fill any document having to do with the contributory pension scheme.

“No matter the source of such a document, until the union directs otherwise. The above directive became inevitable because the two fundamental issues raised by the union as per the CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme) have not received Government positive responses”, he said.”

