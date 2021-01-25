Breaking News
NURTW crisis: Ebonyi govt imposes curfew on Effium

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

The Ebonyi government, on Sunday, imposed a curfew on Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, as a step towards restoring peace in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many houses and shops were razed and scores killed on Saturday in the Effium due to a leadership tussle among members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the area.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji, said that Gov. David Umahi condemned the mayhem.

“The governor deeply frowns at the unabated violence and wanton destruction of lives and property in Effium community.

“In his determination to restore peace and order, the governor has imposed a curfew on Effium community from 4 pm. to 8 am. daily, with effect from Jan. 24.

“The governor further directs security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew,” the commissioner stated.

He also directed security personnel to deal decisively with any person or group of persons involved in killings and/or destruction of property in the area.

