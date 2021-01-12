NPFL: Ahmed, Sani shine as Katsina United edge Adamawa United

Kindly Share This Story:

A goal in each half by Rasheed Ahmed ensured Katsina United subdued their guests, Adamawa United in one of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) MatchDay 3 games played at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Sunday.

Faisal Sani delivered both assists in a similar fashion as Rasheed headed in the first on 42 minutes and bagged his brace with 16 minutes left to play.

The host team dominated play from the kickoff but wasted several scoring chances in the first stanza. Moustapha Mohammed, Boubacar Massaly, Atule Joseph led the forays but were guilty of failing to convert those chances.

Massaly earlier in the 13th minute combined well with Moustapha Mohammed before blowing the ball wide just in front of Goalkeeper Victor Philemon. The other opportunity was a curved free-kick by Moustapha that slightly missed the target.

The visitors were pegged back for most of the half, their only means of attack being long balls targeted at Garba Isa and Ibekwo Emmanuel. Their moves would be thwarted each time by Katsina defence line.

Garba Isa got one chance to his credit before the break and his solo effort was completed with a low shot, but Habibu Yakubu denied him with an interception after Goalkeeper Yusuf Mohammed dived the wrong way.

Second Half

Adamawa United returned a better side, though their hosts kept the tempo of the game to a level of advantage. At this stage, the match was keenly contested.

Atule Joseph was unlucky not to double the lead when his low shot was parried by goalkeeper Philemon. Nafiu Ibrahim had earlier chipped the ball from a free-kick position but Usman Barau would fire the loose ball against the woodwork, just from six yards.

The only two chances in the second half for Adamawa United came from the boots of Nanushi Daniel and Abba Haruna. Daniel whipped in a low shot on 67 minutes and a curved free-kick later on by Abba were both taken out by Yusuf Mohammed.

Katsina United have now made it two wins from three games after their opening day victory to Heartland and a 2-0 loss to former Champions Kano Pillars in Kaduna.

Both teams will now look forward to Matchday 4 games scheduled for midweek.

Vanguard News Nigeria

