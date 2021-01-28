NOVA Merchant Bank promotes staff, flags-off Executive Trainee scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

NOVA Merchant Bank, has announced the promotion of its staff as well as the flag off of its executive trainee scheme, noting that the promotions were in line with its goal of building a high performance culture.

It also stated that the promotion cut across most grade levels including General Manager subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr Nath Ude, explained that the bank set out to reward its deserving staff who had in the last few years put in a lot of effort to ensure it achieved its goals of providing premium services to its growing clientele at every opportunity.

“These promotions, given the current operating context, represent a strong commitment by the Bank to put the right incentives in place to drive performance across the organisation,” he stated.

On his part, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, pointed out that the management of the Bank was involved in continuous training and retraining to ensure its highly qualified staff are equipped with the needed tools to surpass customer expectations.

“The Board remains committed to ensure the Bank has a deep talent pool aligned to the achievement of its strategic objectives. We will continue to support the management team to ensure this is realised,” Oduoza explained.

As a fast-growing new business with the resultant need for expansion in all frontiers, the Bank has painstakingly ensured that key positions are occupied by well-grounded professionals through a combination of internal promotion and careful recruitment of good talents

