Nothing must happen to Igboho, Ibarapa Youths warn FG, Oyo govt

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Following a seven-day ultimatum given to Fulani herders to vacate Oyo State by Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho, some youths in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state have warned both the Federal and State Governments that nothing should happen to Igboho.

The youths under the aegis of Ibarapa Youths Consultative Forum led by Comrade Sola Omitogun wondered why the hues and cries about the ultimatum when all their pleas for safety and protection from these violent herders fell on deaf ears.

According to him, none of the Fulani’s side including their Seriki has come out to say that Sunday Igboho had attacked anybody physically.

He stated further that there is no way any true Yoruba sons in general and the good people of Ibarapa area of the state would fold their arms and keep silent in the face of oppression and wanton criminality perpetrated against them.

“Whenever Fulani unleash a reign of terror on us are apprehended, they use Federal might to realise them”.

“We are not unmindful of their crocodile tears which they have been shedding when we are attacked. We are making it categorically clear that nothing harmful must happen to Sunday Igboho and that he must not be arrested because he has done nothing wrong.”

Omitogun said that it’s high time Fulani who are causing havoc on all Yoruba land and their sponsors both inside and outside are made to face the full wrath of the law.

