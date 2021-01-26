Noah Ibrahim receives award for feeding 40,000 kids, aims to feed 100,000 Kids in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Novarick Homes CEO, Noah Ibrahim received a certificate of appreciation yesterday, January 25th, 2020 from FeedTheKids.ng for providing and distributing over 40,000 lunch packs to less privileged children in 2020.

This is coming only a year after he sponsored the feeding of 10,000 kids in 2019.

Feed the kids initiative is a non-governmental organization working to develop and empower less privileged children by providing nutritional meals, snacks, liquids, and other values directed at enabling their young minds to dream and restore their reason for life and a sustainable future.

Speaking at the presentation Mr. Ibrahim said: “All individuals regardless of who they are or where they find themselves should endeavour to put smiles on the faces of people and render assistance in whatever way they can. Giving back has always been a part of me, and it is for this reason that I continue to partner with the president of this initiative to provide for thousands of less privileged kids. I am grateful to sanni serif for championing this cause and I am happy to be a part of it. It is my hope that through this initiative, we are able to continue putting smiles on the faces of numerous kids in the near future and beyond. In 2019 we fed 10,000 kids and last year we fed 40,000 kids, we aim to reach and share our love to 100,000 kids this year.”

In his presentation speech the President of Feed The Kids Initiative Mr. Sanni Sheriff said “Our collaboration with Mr Noah Ibrahim is based on a shared vision, he has always been a patron of this initiative and we urge him not to relent on this great deed and commitment. His contributions have not only provided meals on the tables of 40,000 elementary school-age children but more importantly, he took out time to meet with them and encourage them to always follow their dreams and never to be deterred by whatever situation they find themselves”

He concluded by stating how proud they were of the collaboration and Ibrahim’s shared desire to help feed the growing number of hungry children in communities across the country, while also hoping that more Nigerians join in the quest to combat and eradicate childhood hunger permanently.

