Nnamdi Kanu is grossly misunderstood – Yul Edochie

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie, Friday celebrated the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a short write-up via his verified Instgram handle, the 39 year old Nigerian actor, said that Kanu was grossly misunderstood.

He described Kanu as a hero, noting that Kanu is fighting for the emancipation of Africans. His words: “Today is not his birthday but I choose to celebrate this great man today. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. A Hero who is grossly misunderstood. But all he truly wants is for Africans to wake up and take serious decisions that will bring lasting peace in Africa. Live long great man. May Chukwu Okike Abiama be with you always.”

Meanwhile, the IPOB leader has called upon the South-east governors to ban open grazing in the region. He commended the boldness of South-West governors in banning open grazing, vowing that in the next 14 days if South-East governors did not comply, the Eastern Security Network, ESN, will step into the breach to commence the enforcement of the 1969 Anti-Grazing Law across the entire region.

Bellow is the statement: “We wish to humbly and most submissively call upon all the governors of the East, to as a matter of urgency, ban all manner of open grazing in the region in compliance with the 1969 statutory law of Nigeria that banned such provocative and primitive practice by Fulani herdsmen.

“The bold step taken by Yoruba governors in banning open grazing in their region is commendable and as such MUST be reciprocated and consolidated by a similar pronouncement in the East.

“If after 14 days there is no firm and decisive action by Eastern governors to ban open grazing in our land, #ESN will step into the breach to commence the enforcement of this 1969 Anti-Grazing Law across the entire region. Don’t say you were not informed or given prior warning.”

