NITDA urges alignment of school curriculum with 4IR

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has called for immediate review of the curriculum of Primary and Secondary schools across the country reflect what is needed to prepare the workforce for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

He made the position known at the National Olympiad Award Ceremony organised by the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) in Abuja, where over 90 students from secondary schools across the federation who have performed exceptionally well in mathematics, were recognized and awarded.

The DG urged stakeholders in the education sector to brace up for the challenge and ensure that the curriculum of every school in the country is in tandem with the realities on ground, to enable the workforce be more relevant for the 4IR.

Abdullahi, who represented at the occasion by the Director, Corporate Planning Strategy, Dr Agu Collins Agu, underscored the importance of reviewing the curriculum of primary and secondary schools to have subjects that will help in inculcating future workforce and prerequisite skills needed to thrive in the 4IR by providing mathematical toolkits to the students.

He noted that the greatest achievement of man was achieved through mathematics, adding that technologies like computers, Big Data Analytics, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence etc, are innovations derived from mathematics.

For him, the continuous pursuit of the process will help to demystify mathematics, train and mentor more students in the subject.

He however, donated the Inclusive Digital Economy Toolkit on behalf of the agency to NMC, a mother board designed in Nigeria to drive Smart City, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence etc.

He further encouraged the NMC to collaborate with the agency in the area of research and development (R&D) in order to make a quantum leap in Technology and Innovation ecosystem.

For the National Mathematical Centre, the award ceremony was aimed at encouraging more students to take on mathematics and own it. It mentioned that many students have been beneficiaries and are studying in various institutions across the world.

