Nine state commands, other formations get new CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

By Evelyn Usman

There was a major shake up at the Police High Command yesterday, as nine Commissioners of Police were posted  to State Commands, while 12 others were redeployed to other  Police formations across the country.

Consequently, CP Ari Mohammed Ali, who was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations, Lagos State Police Command , until the recent promotion,  was posted to the Delta State Police Command. CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode was posted to Kebbi State,  CP Philip Maku to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja;  CP Ali Janga Aji to the Sokoto State Police Command; CP Ohikere Idris is  to head the Force  Armament , Force Headquarters, Abuja and CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro  is to head the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

Others are: CP John Amadi, Port  Authority Police ,  Western, Lagos; CP Ngozi Onadeko, Oyo State Police Command;  CP  Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, was redeployed to Enugu State ; CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, to  Border Patrol, Force headquarters; CP Sikiru Akande, Cross River State; CP Aliyu Garba, Ebonyi State; CP Abubakar Umar Bature,Airport Command; CP Yusuf Ahmed,Department of Operations, Force headquarters, Abuj; CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, Adamawa State Police Command and CP Babaita Ishola,Training and Department.

Also,  CP Nasiru Mohammed was posted to the  Imo State Police Command;  CP Alexander Nengi Wannang, to  CMDT Police Detective College Enugu;  CP Olofu Tony Adejoh,Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja;  CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar to  Peacekeeping, Force headquarters, Abuja and CP Frank Mba,  Force Public Relations Officer.

A statement issued by the Force Headquarters and signed by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, said the postings and redeployment are with immediate effect.

