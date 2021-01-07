NIN registration: Delta residents lament shut down of exercise

Kindly Share This Story:

By Francis Efe, Warri

Some aggrieved residents in Warri South Council Area of Delta on Thursday lamented the shut down of the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise.

The aggrieved residents who stormed registration centres in Warri as early as 5:00am said they were shocked when they were told that the registration exercise has been shut down.

They however, appealed to the Federal Government to decentralised the ongoing NIN exercise in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Warri, they said that the development would ease the process of registration.

Seventy-five-year-old Mr Abdulmojeed Sodimu, said he arrived the venue of the registration exercise in Warri South at about 5:00am on Thursday and was number 100 on the list.

“I have been here since 5:00am and I was number 100 on the list. I could not wait till 8:00am when the staff will resume that was why I left and came back.

“When I returned, I was told that they are on strike. The staff we met here are not ready to attend to anybody.

“I want to appeal that government should decentralise the process. It should be done in each Wards to make it easier.

“They should employ ad hoc staff if they lack manpower to ease the work because the suffering is just too much for us,” Sodimu said.

Also, Mr Sylvester Ewememon said that the process could be done in communities to ease the cost to of transportation.

“I came from Batan Flow station in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta. It cost N3000 to come and N3500 to return to my community in the creek.

“The other time I came here, we were over 500 persons were waiting to get registered. They should do it in each Local Government Areas and visit communities, that will be the best because many people in my community cannot come here because of the cost of transportation,” he said.

Mrs Fejiro Akpomuje also suggested that the exercise should be done in each Local Government Area.

“I decided to come today only to be told that they have shutdown the exercise. This is not the right thing, it should be done same way the voters card was done where everybody has to go to their Local Government.

“It will be better than everybody coming to this place for the NIN registration,” she said.

Kindly Share This Story: