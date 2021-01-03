NIMN optimistic of better 2021 despite COVID-19 

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN) has said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerians and marketing professionals in the country have to look up to 2021 with confidence, courage and faith in God.

The Institute in it’s new Year message signed by its President/Chairman of Council, Tony Agenmonmen, admitted that with the second wave of the Coronavirus raging, 2021 will remain challenging.

He said, “But there has been no year like 2020, the year of COVID-19 pandemic. It has affected lives and livelihood all over the world.

“It has redefined in ways never imagined, how we relate and run our lives and businesses. We therefore have every reason to be grateful to God for surviving the crisis in 2020 and leading us to a New Year 2021.”

Reeling out plans of the Institute in 2021, the President said the Institute will be having a transition election in the new year, to elect a new President to continue the drive of repositioning.

He encouraged all members to ensure they meet all the requirements to be in the Register so that they can actively take part in the elections, details of which will be communicated in the new year.

He said despite the challenges of the Institute was proactive and early in adapting to the challenges created by the pandemic.

According to him, within the overall constraints, the Institute was able to conduct almost all her programmes virtually with good results, including the celebrated very transparent Council elections.

He said, “In the outgoing year, we were also able to enact and publish the Code of Professional Marketing Practice that guides the ethical and professional conduct of marketing professionals in Nigeria.

“Regardless of the challenges, we kept our staff strength and paid their salaries in full as and when due. We also have finally liquidated the long outstanding debts in salaries and gratuities to ex-staff that retired many years ago. The only major big-ticket debt remaining is the unremitted pensions which will be the focus of 2021. We continue to appeal to those affected to appreciate that the Council is working hard to put all debt issues of the Institute behind us.”

NIMN is the umbrella body of all marketing professionals in Nigeria.

