NiMet to advance credible, reliable services in 2021

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Thursday in Abuja expressed its level of preparedness to continue rendering credible and reliable services to all relevant sectors in the New Year.

Mr James Odaudu, Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Aviation, quoted NiMet`s Director-General, Prof. Sani Mashi in a statement, as saying this during a chat with the media team of the Ministry.

Mashi further said that the agency was ready to advance its services especially to those that relied on its annual predictions as a guide for their own business activities.

According to him, the 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction on Feb. 2, which will be done by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, will remain the most reliable source of weather and climate information in the country.

The Seasonal Climate Prediction is meant to ensure that Nigerians develop a high level of preparedness for the challenges that climate might pose in the year 2021, as well as exploit the opportunities it might present.

“As beneficiaries of the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) look forward to this year’s event, the organisation is now better placed than before to deliver on its mandates and responsibilities.

“ The level of attention given to the agency by the Federal Government has been such that has propelled it to record massive achievements.

“ Even at a time that other sectors of the economy have suffered as a result of dwindling resources occasioned by the global economic recession and the coronavirus pandemic,“ he said.

Mashi disclosed that physical attendance at the event would be highly regulated as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, with attendance strictly by invitation.

The director-general, however, assured that all the resources related to the SCP would be made available online for easy access.

According to him, NiMet provides aviation weather services and issues weather reports to contribute to safety improvement and efficiency of air navigation.

“It also provides Oceanographic information for marine users both at sea and along the coast thereby making the decision-making process during weather sensitive operations more efficient.

“ The agency provides basic information and issues early warning on drought, crop-pests, and diseases within the Agricultural Sector.

“NIMET is responsible for providing flood forecasting services which include flood warnings and advisories to help meet the comprehensive need to protect life and property, “ he added.

