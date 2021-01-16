Nigerian singer, Supernova releases two brand new singles

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

After the success of her hit single “Badder than you”, rave of the moment Supernova is out with two brand new singles titled, “My year” and “Love me”. The two singles especially “My Year” is a song that will uplift anybody facing difficulties while “Love Me” is a love song that will blow your mind away.

Nweke Joy Chinenye Serrato popularly known by her stage name Supernovamusician is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, actress, movie producer, activist and CEO of her record label Supernova Music Worldwide.

She is well known for embracing different genres of music and styles and her activism on social media. Her genres of music are hip-hop, pop, reggae, R&B, dancehall and afrobeat.

Supernovamusician started music very early in life as the lead singer of The Lords Chosen Kids, that drooped kids songs like “Lord You Registered My Name”, “Jesus Died on the Cross” and so many more singles. After a downturn in the group because of management she stopped music and focused on her education.

She attended Nnamdi Azikiwe University as a student of Business Administration. Where she shone through winning three different crowns, Miss Business Administration, Miss NFCS Unizik chapter, Queen of Anambra Heritage despite being an Ebonyi State native.

Supernovamusician is the first of six children of Mr Gabriel Nweke and Mrs Beatrice Nweke both indigenes of Ebonyi State. She has had her ups and downs in life and this reflects so much in her music which tends to be really motivational a good example is the Afrobeat single Hustle Go pay and Hip Hop single “Key”.

