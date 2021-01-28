Nigerian Army will never remain same due to my transformational leadership — Buratai

Kindly Share This Story:

…says Obasanjo nearly retired him as a Major

By Emmanuel Okogba

Immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.) has said that the Nigerian Army will never remain the same due to his transformational leadership and landmark achievements.

Buratai said this on Thursday when he was handing over to his successor, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru at the Army Headquarters.

Buratai who was appointed in 2015 resigned on Tuesday alongside other Security Chiefs, paving way for the appointment of new ones.

He said: “The security situation across the country is largely stabilised under my watch, and my administration will be remembered for improved professionalism, improved responsiveness to personnel welfare and responsiveness to Nigeria’s democratic system.”

He also said former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired him as a Major 21 years ago but did not explain the circumstances that surrounded it.

Describing his retirement after 40 years of service as historic, he thanked troops serving at home and abroad for their sacrifice, adding that the Nigerian Army has been “better positioned with intelligence gathering techniques and equipment”.

