Nigerian Army restates commitment to welfare of personnel

The Nigerian Army has reiterated commitment to improving the welfare of its personnel towards effective discharge its constitutional mandate.

Major-General Usman Mohammed, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna, gave the assurance during the inauguration of Officers Transit Accommodation at the 73 Battalion, Janguza, on Sunday in Kano.

Mohammed said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai had accorded premium attention to the development of infrastructure designed to improve the overall wellbeing of soldiers.

He said the project initiated in Aug. 2020, consisted of three blocks of 15 houses, designed to address accommodation problems and to give a facelift to the barrack.

The GOC said the leadership of the army had also embarked on the construction of additional houses for officers and men as well as perimeter fencing to enhance security at the barrack.

Mohammed urged the officers and other personnel to ensure effective utilisation of the houses and other facilities inaugurated at the barrack.

Also speaking, Brig.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, the Commander 3 Mechanised Brigade, Kano, lauded the COAS for the gesture, adding that it would address shortage of accommodation in the barracks.

Alabi commended the contractor for the timely completion of the project according to the contract agreement.

Mohammed accompanied by other senior military officers inspected ongoing housing, offices and training shed projects.

The GOC was conducted round the projects by Yahayadeen Imam, the Manager, Deetech Nigeria Limited.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

