Nigeria not failed state despite security challenges, says Ochei, former Delta Speaker

The former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Barrister Victor Ochei, has said that Nigeria cannot be described as a failed state despite the security challenges saying that the federal government was working assiduously to tackle such challenges.

Ochei who is also the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, said every nation across the world has its peculiar security challenges, adding that the issue of kidnapping, insurgency ad armed robbery did not emanate from the Buhari administration.

The former lawmaker who was speaking in Asaba with some newsmen said a country can only be described as a failed one when the legal tender is worthless and with complete breakdown of law and order, adding that such was not the case in Nigeria.

While accepting that more needed to be done in tackling insecurity in the country, Ochei said the Buhari administration has recorded a lot of successes in the fight against insurgency and other criminal activities across the country and should be encouraged to do more.

On the consistent call by some Nigerians for the replacement of the service chiefs, Right Honourable Ochei said he was in support of injecting new bloods into the system and recommended that they employ new strategies in the fight against the bandits and other criminal elements in the country that have been terrorizing the citizens.

He expressed optimism that the current insecurity in the country will abate and sued for patience and understanding as well as support from all stakeholders and Nigerians especially those from the affected zones in the collective bid to win the war against Boko Haram and other security issues threatening the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.

Right Honourable Ochei particularly commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his resilience and commitment in strengthening the institutions and making Nigeria a progressive and safer country even as he gave an assurance that the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency was irrevocably committed to making the coastal waters safe.

He said the Agency was collaborating with neighbouring countries to secure the seas to enhance shipping and other maritime activities in the country.

Ochei appealed to Nigerians to be patience with the Buhari administration saying that it will take time to restore sanity to a country whose resources have been plundered over the years by some corrupt Nigerians.

Vanguard News Nigeria

