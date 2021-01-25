Breaking News
Translate

NG Clearing acquires clearing, settlement technology for its operations

On 1:02 amIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE

Following the receipt of an approval in principle from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in September 2020, to clear and settle exchange traded derivatives instruments, Nigeria’s premier central counterparty, NG Clearing Limited, said it has signed an agreement with a leading software development firm, Mantissa Infotech Private Limited, for the development, implementation and maintenance of bespoke clearing and settlement technology for its operations.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Tapas Das, Managing Director/CEO, NG Clearing, said: “We are very excited about this deal, as the deployment of the technology platform puts us in a position to commence operations as soon as we receive final approval from the SEC. The technology platform will support the clearing and settlement of derivative instruments across various asset classes, inluding futures and options contracts on indices, equity shares, commodities, currency, rates.

READ ALSO:Corruption, assault on democracy: PDP tasks Biden to sanction APC leaders, Buhari’s officials

“Mantissa’s vast experience and end-to-end capability in providing a suite of bespoke technology solutions to leading exchanges and clearing houses  in India comes in very handy, having  provided both the  trading and the  clearing &  settlement software for  14 years to the  National Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Limited (NMCEIL), which was  the first national level  commodity exchange in India, until  NMCEIL was merged with  Indian Commodity Exchange Limited (ICEX)  in 2018.”

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!