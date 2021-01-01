New year: PDP Reps’ caucus charges leaders to be opened-minded, selfless

Kindly Share This Story:

…asks Nigerians to remain resilient, patriotic

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

People’s Democratic Party, PDP caucus in the House of Representatives has asked political leaders at all levels of government to be more opened-minded and show good leadership to the people in the new year.

The caucus also enjoined Nigerians to remain resilient and patriotic in their dealings.

The appeal is contained in a message signed by the caucus leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda from Rivers State on Thursday to mark the new year, 2021.

The statement read thus: “For myself and on behalf of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, House of Representatives, I bring our warm greetings, wishes and felicitations of the season to our Bosses, Nigerians.

“No doubt, the 2021 new year celebration is devoid of the usual pomp and glamour- no thanks to the numerous challenges that we have had to, and are still facing as a people.

“As we are all aware, new year celebration is observed globally to mark the beginning of every new year, offering us amongst other things, new belief, new hopes, new goals, new objectives and new aspirations.

“However, the 2021 New year celebrations appear less unique particularly because the outgone the year 2020 came with lots of challenges, especially when the entire world had to battle with the dreaded Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic which led to the death of millions of friends and loved ones across the globe, including in Nigeria.

“Our situation in Nigeria was further worsened by a poor and dwindling economy (now in the worst recession ever); several incidents of kidnappings, killings and general insecurity across the county occasioned by an inept, visionless, clueless and failed leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

“Nonetheless, as we mark the 2021 New year celebrations, we urge all Nigerians, as a people and as good citizens, that beyond the merriment and ecstasy that comes with it, we must remain resilient and patriotic and reflect deeply on the principles of humility, self-sacrifice, good neighbourliness, including love for one another and for our dear country, Nigeria.

“To our leaders and those in the position of authority, we urge us to be more dedicated, open-minded, and selfless in our dealings and/or relationship with, and service to our Bosses, the Nigerian people, as that is the true basis of servant- leadership or good leadership.

“As we celebrate, let us remember to stay safe, especially in the wake of a resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases by doing our best to observe basic health tips such as social distancing, warring of face/nose masks, self-isolation, regular hand washing use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers as well as complying with all rules and regulations issued by Government at various levels and her regulatory agencies.

“We are very confident that God is on our side and that Nigerian people shall triumph in the end.

“Congratulations, once again and wishing us all a happy and prosperous New year (2021).”

Vanguard News Nigeria

