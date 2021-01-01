New year Eve: Cultists kill two in Delta community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

No fewer than two persons have been killed on the eve of New year in a cult war believed to be retaliatory between members of rival cult groups in the Sapele local government area of Delta State,

This is coming barely 48 hours after a popular hairstylist, Adams Ejuvwese, popularly called 10 over 10 was killed.

Vanguard learnt that trouble started on Tuesday after the popular hairstylist while sitting in front of his saloon along New road by Otite road junction in Sapele on Tuesday was gun down in broad daylight by suspected cultists.

Sources said the killing which shook the community was greeted with reprisals, during which cult members at the scene were reportedly heard boasting that they would retaliate the murder of the young man.

Barely 16 hours after the killing, a rival cult member said to have celebrated the death of the hairstylist was said to have been arrested by men of the vigilante.

According to sources, one of the men shot last night, whose name cannot be ascertained as at the time of going to press, was killed inside his car (a Venza) while heading to the Total end of New road by Adeola, close to a popular car stand, an action that sent members of churches around that vicinity scampering for safety.

Another cult member was also shot dead on Ofortokun road, at the back of a public secondary school, while the third person reportedly shot at Cemetery road is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital inside the town.

Yesterday killing has brought the number of cult-related deaths cases to five in the past one month.

A 26 years old, Aghogho Destiny was gunned down early last month, at the Mission Road area of the town by gunmen suspected to be cultist, while two persons were shot that same night with one dying from the gunshot wounds while the other victim, Odirin is still battling for his life, at an undisclosed hospital in town.

Meanwhile, residents of Sapele have appealed to the state Governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa to quickly intervene, “This town is under attack by these cultists and soon we will not be able to go out of our houses, we need government’s intervention without any further delay” a resident, Alao Kubehinje said

The residents, therefore, appealed to the state governor and the Hon Eugene Inoaghan to as a matter of urgency intervene and save their lives from the rampaging cultists.

