New Year: 2021 will be better — Gbajabiamila

…urges Nigerians to keep hope alive, remain positive

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed optimism that the new year, 2021 will be better than the previous years for Nigerians.

In a New Year message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker urged Nigerians to keep hope alive in the year 2021.

He said Nigerians should use the experiences of the preceding year, 2020, which he described as very challenging, to work towards a better 2021.

The Speaker said he was optimistic that the year 2021 holds a lot of positives for Nigeria and Nigerians, hence the need for the citizens to remain positive.

Gbajabiamila also called for continuous unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, saying “we have no other country than Nigeria; this is the only country we can call ours.”

He added that “It is my hope and prayer that the year 2021 will be better than all the preceding years of our nation’s history.

“In this New Year, let’s remain resolute and determined in our nationhood. Yes, we may be going through challenges as a nation, but with our collective determination, we shall overcome”.

The Speaker also wished Nigerians a year full of prosperity.

