New varsities: Etimigba makes case for Delta Ijaw

By Jimitota Onoyume

An Ijaw leader, Chief Evans Etimigba, has said it is unfair not to site a university in Ijaw speaking area Delta State, saying Governor Ifeanyi Okowa should have a rethink.

The state government had recently announced the upgrade of College of Education, Agbor, Anwai campus of the Delta State University and the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, to full-fledged universities via executive bills sent to the State House of Assembly.

Etimigba who is from Iduwini in Burutu Local Government Area, said the governor was unfair to Ijaw people for not locating any of the universities in Ijawland.

He, however, called on the governor to upgrade the Delta State School of Marine Technology, DESOMATECH, Burutu, to a state university to accommodate the interests of Ijaw nation.

