New forex traders charged on excellence, professionalism

CAPITAL MARKET

The firm made this call during the graduation of the traders at TigerWit’s Africa head office in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the Head of Africa Business for TigerWit Africa, Mr. David Onaolapo, the training was necessary after they noticed the gap in financial literacy and how the foreign exchange industry was being infiltrated by inferiors.

This, he said, tarnished the trillion-dollar industry in this part of the world, hence, “it was necessary to start from the basics and teach any and everyone to do it themselves.”

The new entrants were taken on a three-month rigorous training daily as a flagship of the online Academy set up by the financial technology firm.

For the trainees, the graduation ended with lots of freebies as the top three students were awarded $1000, $500 and $250 each.

Meanwhile, to encourage females to delve into currency, stock and cryptocurrency trading, each graduating female was rewarded with $200.

