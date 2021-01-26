NECO announces new date for 2020 SSCE

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced a new date for commencement of its 2020 Senior Schools Certificate Examinations, SSCE (external).

The examinations body, in a statement, Tuesday morning by its Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, announced Monday, February 8, 2021 as the commencement date.

The board said the examinations will end on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The statement read:”Following requests by candidates to be given more time to complete their registration process for the 2020 SSCE (External), the National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for the examination.

“Thus, the examination which was earlier scheduled to commence on Monday 1st February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 3rd March, 2021 will now start on Monday 8th February, 2021 and end on Wednesday 10th March, 2021.

“The Council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the ENDSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated.

“All candidates are advised to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng

“All candidates, stakeholders and the general public are to take note of the above information.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

