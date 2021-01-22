NDLEA: Marwa’s appointment among Buhari’s best, Narcotics Council

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

African Council on Narcotics, ACON, has lauded the appointment of former military administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier General (retd) Buba Marwa as the Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, describing it as among the best appointment made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

ACON, in a congratulatory letter to General Marwa, which was signed by its President, Rekpene Bassey, said the appointment was well deserved.

According to him, “There is no question about the fact that this is one of the best national appointments that has been made by the present administration.

“To say your appointment is more than well-deserved is an understatement given your known track record of excellent performance in all your previous national appointments.

“While we feel certain that your present position will not be exception, we note here the assurances of your prayers, trusting God will help you succeed in the massive task ahead considering the frightening increase in the illicit drug problem in our country.

“Needless to say, we will be more than delighted to work with your goodself on this onerous task in the hope that you will leave the NDLEA better than you met it.”

