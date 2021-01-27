NDDC: Odeli demands Akpabio’s sack

Kindly Share This Story:

* Says Itsekiri oil producing coastal communities will take drastic action immediately

Foremost Itsekiri Community leader in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Prince David Odeli,,has called on President Muhammadu Buhari,,to immediately sack Godswill Obot Akpabio as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs,,accusing the ex – Akwa – Ibom State Governor of orchestrating ethno – political corruption in NDDC under the guise of overseeing the purported forensic audit of the commission.

who addressed select – newsmen in Warri, Delta State yesterday noted that the Minister and his cohorts, surreptitiously ensured that the Niger Delta Development Commission,,NDDC was removed from the supervision of the Presidency and placed under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, to enable him run the commission like a personal estate and ward off the prying eyes of agencies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring accountability of public funds.

Odeli, who is the Chairman – elect of the oil – rich Tisun Community in Warri North Local Government Area,,averred that the controversial appointment, sack and re – appointment of Interim Sole Administrators for the NDDC under Akpabio’ s supervision, was ,” not only unlawful means to deny other ethnic groups/ interests in the Niger Delta their fair share of development in line with the NDDC Act, but to shut out key stakeholders, particularly Itsekiri coastal oil producing communities in the operations of NDDC and Ministry of Niger Delta”.

The community development advocate, mentioned the appointment of Udengs Eradiri as S A on Youth and Olorogun Jaro Egbo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Sole Administrator of NDDC, Mr. Emmanuel Effiong Akwa, “as testament of Akpabio’ s ethno – political settlements, so as to consolidate on his control of NDDC, instead of focusing on the infrastructural development of the Niger Delta, especially Itsekiri Oil and Gas producing communities, because verifiable records show that Itsekiri Nation is the single largest producer of crude oil in Delta State and second largest in the country”.

” I want to challenge the Minister and his controlled NDDC to tell the world the project( s) they have executed in Itsekiri lands across Warri South, Warri South – West, Warri North, Uvwie,,Ethiope West and other parts of Delta and Edo States since assuming absolute control of NDDC and deliberately frustrating the appointment and inauguration of a substantive board for the commission”, he stressed.

Odeli stated that since Akpabio and Mr. Akwa, have made, ” the NDDC a settlement arena for ex – militants and media propagandists as well as chosen to pacify few ethnic leaders, rather than concentrate on the core mandate of developing the Niger Delta Oil producing communities,” Itsekiris from the oil producing communities, are now left with no other option, but act the language Akpabio and the Federal Government understands”.

