NDC trains youths on community reporting, citizen Journalism

A private media organisation, whose dedication is on reporting the Niger Delta region, Niger Delta Connect, NDC, has commenced training of youths from oil-producing states on community reporting and citizen journalism.

Facilitators at the inaugural launch of the programme in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, urged the participants to use community reporting and citizen journalism for the growth and development of the oil rich region.

Youths of the region interested in journalism at the training were equipped to produce high-quality and engaging stories that focused on issues, culture and politics, among others about the Niger Delta region.

The project supported by Solalina Media was facilitated by international journalists and media professionals.

The Acting Editor-in-Chief, Niger Delta Connect, Rex-Michael Adamu, said the object was to make youths get involved in discussions of topical issues affecting the region.

Adamu said: “We want the youths to be at the centre of the discussion, and we want informed discussions, which can only be possible through citizen’s participation in media reporting.

“People are at the heart of media reporting, and it is time to give them a microphone and amplify their voices”.

The Ag. Chief editor, said the programme was designed as a biannual event to equip youths of the region with skills, resources, and technical support needed to produce compelling reports about Niger Delta.

“The Niger Delta Connect as a media platform will stand as a voice of and about the Niger Delta Region, aggregating, producing and distributing news and information items daily from all the states in the Niger Delta region by local reporters for Nigeria and international public”, Adamu said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and CEO of Solalina Media, Mr. Moses Oruaze Dickson, noted that youths of the region through the programme could be part retelling the narratives of Niger Delta to positively highlight the Niger Delta, beyond oil and militancy.

“We are proud at Solalina Media to partner with a fast-rising media platform as Niger Delta Connect, and other media professionals to present this training that allows Niger Delta youths to acquire lifelong journalistic skills”, Dickson said.

In attendance were youths of the Niger Delta Region, members of staff of Niger Delta Connect and over 300 participants from across the country, who participated through the online conference platform, Zoom.

They were trained on Understanding Trends, Challenges and Opportunities; Basics of News Writing and Creative Writing; Video Content Optimization and Monetization on Facebook and YouTube; Authority and Content Marketing.

