Breaking News
Translate

NASSU, SANU Unilorin Join 3-day National wide Protest

On 5:16 pmIn Educationby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Members of the Non Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Ilorin chapters, Tuesday staged a peaceful protest in compliance with the directive of the national leadership of the union to embark on three day protest over alleged insensitivity of the federal government to their demands.

The members who came out in large numbers protested from the campus to the gate of the university.

READ ALSO: SSANU, NASU protest sharing formula of FG’s N30bn to universities

The development however caused traffic hold up as other members of the unions were asked to come down from their cars and joined the protest.

The branch chairman of SSANU, Comrade Olumayowa Oyedepo addressing journalists, on behalf of the protesters condemned the alleged attitude of the federal government towards the welfare of their members.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!