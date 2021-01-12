NASSU, SANU Unilorin Join 3-day National wide Protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Members of the Non Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Ilorin chapters, Tuesday staged a peaceful protest in compliance with the directive of the national leadership of the union to embark on three day protest over alleged insensitivity of the federal government to their demands.

The members who came out in large numbers protested from the campus to the gate of the university.

The development however caused traffic hold up as other members of the unions were asked to come down from their cars and joined the protest.

The branch chairman of SSANU, Comrade Olumayowa Oyedepo addressing journalists, on behalf of the protesters condemned the alleged attitude of the federal government towards the welfare of their members.

