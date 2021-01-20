NAPTIP seeks partnership with UNODC to fight human trafficking

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says it will continue to deepen partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) to fight trafficking in person in the country.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made this known when she received the Country Representative of UNODC, Mr Oliver Stolpe, and members of his team on Wednesday in Abuja.

She stated that continuous advocacy was needed to curtail the menace of trafficking in persons through partnership and support of the UNODC.

She reiterated the need for more proactive measures, noting that the fight against trafficking in persons must be desperate just like traffickers.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim emphasised the determination of NAPTIP to strengthen collaboration with state governments to ensure that the fight against human trafficking and other forms of rights violations was seamless.

Earlier, Stolpe congratulated the director general on her appointment, and assured that the organisation would continue to place emphasis on future corporations.

He said UNODC would support NAPTIP in the launch of State Task Forces on human trafficking.

