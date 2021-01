Kindly Share This Story:

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz was in home isolation after a positive coronavirus test on Saturday, the Serie A club said on Twitter.

The Spaniard is to miss Sunday’s league game with visiting Fiorentina and the Super Cup game set for Wednesday against Juventus.

READ ALSO:

The Neapolitans’ forward Victor Osimhen has been sidelined with the infection since early January.(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: