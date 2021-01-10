My COVID-19 experience — DTHA Speaker, Oborevwori

Kindly Share This Story:

…says the pandemic is real

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday said he was recently knocked down by the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic but was now back on his feet, hale and hearty, saying it was not a healthy experience.

Oborevwori who made the disclosure in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, expressed gratitude to God, Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and Deltans for their support and prayers. He held that Covid -19 was real and advised Nigerians not joke with it.

Narrating his experience Oborevwori who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, said: “Weeks ago, I experienced overt Covid-19 related symptoms and promptly self-isolated before opting for Covid-19 test. The test result came out positive and medical officials began treatment. After some weeks and days of treatment, subsequent tests were run on me. Am grateful to God to announce that the last results came out negative.

Also read:

“The symptoms are gone and I am now hale and hearty. I want to especially thank God Almighty for restoring my health through the medical personnel who are doing a great job in the State. I also want to salute our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the first family and Deltans for their prayers, support and the unflinching demonstration of love to me and my family in this trying time. Thank you all.

“Covid 19 is real; I am a living testimony. I advise Deltans and all residents in the state to diligently observe the prescribed protocols by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC; the Presidential Taskforce on Covid 19 and the state guidelines.

“Avoid mass gatherings as much as possible; wash your hands regularly with soap and running water; wear a face mask in public and keep social distancing. Once again, I emphasise that Covid-19 is real. Don’t joke about it, please. Thank you all and God bless. Stay safe”.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, has felicitated with the Deputy Chairman of the Conference and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori for surviving Covid-19.

Suleiman in a message to his colleagues titled; “Mixture of Sorrow and Joy”, said; “we wish to sadly inform Rt Hon Speakers that the Deputy Chairman of the Conference and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly; Chief Sheriff Oborevwori was down with Covid-19. He tested positive some weeks ago and went for admission to a hospital in the State. We are glad to also announce that he has fully recovered from the virus”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: