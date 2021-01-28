My COVID-19 experience by Bisi Olatilo

Kindly Share This Story:

This is my second encounter with you fellow Nigerians from all parts of the world on my gallant fight with the dreaded coronavirus which all the doctors l have met on this issue, have confirmed unequivocally without mincing words that it’s the deadliest virus that weakens every part of the body and turns a full blown adult into a one year old toddler who is assisted to bath urinate excrete, washing of the teeth and other essential hygiene protocols to keep one in very a healthy state of mind.

In my first report on this aspect on my COVID-19 admission at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba Lagos, my wife Princess Folashade Olatilo completely took over these chores including feeding me with meals l did not have appetite to eat for close to one week of my two weeks stay in the hospital

By the way, l can confirm to all Nigerians especially those seeking the best hospital where professionals of different disciplines; doctors nurses and the likes are on 24-hr vigil so to speak, for the treatment of only one patient; the place to be is the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

Kudos to the Managing Director of the facility Dr Ablmbola Bowale, Dr Deji Falana and others. This was the standard put in place by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is the incident commander right from when he and the Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof Akin Abayomi began the battle to stop the spread of coronavirus to other parts of Nigeria after the first coronavirus case was noticed in the country in March 2019.

The very first coronavirus case in Nigeria was registered in Lagos. It, therefore, became expedient that the coronavirus pandemic was stopped in its track from spreading to other parts of the country which would have sparked a National calamity of unimaginable proportions of destruction of lives and livelihood of Nigerians.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State displayed uncommon leadership role in the way he handled the first spike of the coronavirus pandemic even at a time when accomplished medical practitioners from different parts of the world confessed that the coronavirus pandemic was a very deadly virus which has no medical remedy for now.

It’s very heart warming and highly commendable to note that Mainland Hospital Management, Yaba, Lagos has not lowered the standards of operations at the hospital.

Let’s also reiterate the fact that the Mainland Hospital Yaba, Lagos and such health facilities equipped with modern state of art facilities in different parts of Nigeria was put together by a group called CACOVID a worthy initiative put together by Africa’s Richest man and Nigeria’s No 1 philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, in conjunction with banks like Zenith Bank, Access Bank, UBA, Polaris Bank with the Central Bank of Nigeria and Dangote Group coordinating.

We should at this point also commend Prince Nduka Obaigbena the Chairman of Thisday Newspaper and Arise News TV for donating his multibillion Naira ultramodern “The Dome events centre in Abuja the The Nation’s capital as an executive isolation centre where coronavirus patients were given 7 star superb medical intervention by the best medical practitioners for the job any where in the world.

Reports say these isolation centres became so cozy and very enjoyable that many patients just refused to be discharged even when they have been confirmed totally free of coronavirus.

Abi who no like beta life my brother – free of charge and no Kobo paid for the treatment that could have gulped millions of Naira in other private health facilities that made a kill as they said with the treatment of high society coronavirus patients, many of whom we still lost unfortunately.

Still on my coronavirus experience, but why did it take me a whole two weeks before l agreed to seek admission in the hospital for a thorough treatment by medical practitioners?

This came exactly one week after my good friend, Professor Babatunde Fabanwo, who is the Chairman of LASUTH had spoken to the MD of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba Dr Abimbola Bowale, who was early waiting for my admission but l still did not show up.

My indefatigable prayer warrior and soul mate for ever Princesses Folashade Olatilo knew l was COVID-19 positive at the time but still insisted we take the matter first to God in prayers to seek God’s face in the whole matter.

Pastor Wole Oladiyun, the Senior Pastor of Christ Living Spring Apostolic Ministry, CLAM, led other men and women of God for a 24-hr prayer vigil session on my case.

Pastor Wole Oladiyun, the same man of God who professied total recovery for Biscon Communicstions after the fire outbreak that raised Bison premises to rubbles in 2004 in exactly one month, which came to pass dead on point to my utter bewilderment after all the supplications and interceding on my behalf finally proclaimed my COVID-19 admission at the Mainland Hospital Yaba, Lagos a foregone conclusion that the Lord said to him that l, Prince Bisi Olatilo, has been healed of coronavirus pandemic in the name of God Amen, Amen, Amen settled in Jesus name.

My two week COVID-19 admission at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos was predicated on the confidence and courage of weeks of prayers by other men of God from other parts of Nigeria like Apostle Zilly Aggrey of Royal House of Grace Worldwide, Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor of the Omega Power Ministries Worldwide and Evangelist Gboyega Shitta from Manchester City in the UK.

There were also the charismatic Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo of the KICC, London.

When all these global champions in prayers all categorically said Bisi Olatilo go you will come back of the battle with Thanksgiving.

My wife and l just gave ourselves and the entire Olatilo family up to the Hand of God as we still observed prayers and vigils as we allowed the doctors and nurses to do their professional job.

This is bearing in mind that where medicine stops, prayers take over. Nigerians from all parts of the world made my COVID-19 case a national project to which there was steadfast and continuous fervent prayers for my healing.

Senator Ben Obi, the main achitect of the peace committee during elections in Nigeria, Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas Nigeria’s multiple minister emeritus, Chief Bode Mustapha, the holder of the prestigious traditional title of Osi Egbaland, Admiral of the fleet Admiral Babatunde Adegeye who superintended over the 50 years celebration of The Nigerian Navy, Chief Mrs Nike Akande, CON, and Rtd Capt Biodun Lizk Carew. They all affirmed that Bisi Olatilo is a national asset too useful to Nigeria in many aspects.

The multilingual broadcaster an epitome of the unity and face of Nigeria at home in all parts of Nigeria as someone who speaks the three main languages in Nigeria; Hausa, lgbo, Yoruba and pidgin languages with effortless ease.

Infact, it should be noted that in Bisi Olatilo’s more than 45 years broadcasting career, he has read the National Network News on Radio Nigeria for over 20 years.

Bisi Olatilo was also a football commentator under the guidance of The almighty commentator of all time Enesrt Okonkwo.

Bisi Olatilo is the creator of the wave making global progrrmme The Bisi Olatilo Show, BOS.

Bisi Olatilo is also the owner and operator of Biscontv our 24-hr global TV platform.

As we have explained at every turn of the way during my COVID experience, admission at the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos where l got the best treatment ever for COVID-19 in a special room with a television to keep me abreast with the latest news globally, was fantastic.

As we watched the news and get to hear of very close members of the family and friends loosing the battle against coronavirus, one begins to become very nervous and demoralised in spirit.

How does one explain loosing a woman who gave my wife to me 40 years ago this year in Ibadan, Oyo State? Painfully enough, Mrs Amona whose special ward was not far from mine, lost the battle against the dreaded COVID-19 after weeks of being admitted.

May her beautiful soul rest in peace she would have been 85 years this year. The same was the case with my very good friend Dr Bolu Akin olugbade, Prof Oye Ibadapo Obe, Prof Ajeyalemi of the University of Lagos.

How does Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas who lost his 48 years old son the same year cope with loosing his wife Dr Bolere Ketebu, Nigeria’s fmr Ambassador to Island to COVID-19 complications.

May God bless the five children with whom God blessed the union between Alabo Tonye Graham Douglas and Dr Bolere Ketebu.

l hear she will be formally laid to rest in Abuja on the 16th of February.

Still talking about close friends we lost to this dreaded corononavirus, Lagos boy from Imo State, Barrister Ziggy Azlke, will begin his journey home on the 4th of February 2021 in Lagos.

My heart also gooes out to my very good friend, Architect Kayode Anibaba, whose wife, Pastor Mrs Abiodun Olasumbo Anibaba nee Olaogun passed on.

The family was planning to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of this beautiful woman of God.

It’s worthy of note that during and after your stay in hospital you may experience some of the following physical symptoms – fatigue, shortness of breath, body aches, loss of taste and smell, sore throat, cough, changes to your voice, headache and fever.

If you have had a stay on critical care (intensive care unit or high dependency unit) you may also notice problems with your memory, difficulty swallowing and sleeping, and nightmares. These are all very common problems.

I testify with gratitude to God that I went via all these excruciating problems associated with COVID-19 patients in my two weeks stay during my treatment at the mainland hospital and yet I miraculously beat covid through the powers of prayers and medical Professionalism at its best. I still can’t believe it.

Can you believe that the scripts of my three past conversations with you, my first report on my COVID-19 experience, My review of the inauguration of the 46th president of The United Sstates of America and the concluding part of my discharge from the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos completely free of COVID-19 were written from my sick bed with the excruciating pains l was going through.

l indeed shocked my self with this performance which further buttresses The age long assertion that broadcasters are born and not made.

Broadcasting has been my life going on 50 years now.

The world demonstrated their appreciation for Bisi Olatilo’s deep love for broadcasting and the many new innovations he has brought to the brodcasting and media space of Nigeria for which there is thick celebration in the air among Nigerians across the world with grateful thanks to God for sparing the life of Bisi Olatilo Africa’s iconic and enigmatic broadcaster to continue to be a worthy Ambassador of Nigeria in the global media space.

To have survived this dreaded coronavirus disease while many have fallen by the way side as my wife says shows unequivocally that God has given me a super chance to begin to serve him a new

Thanks to all Nigerians for helping to snatch me away from coronavirus with their prayers

Please pray along with me and my family as l begin to process my new way of life after COVID-19.

