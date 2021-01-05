Military kill many bandits

Kindly Share This Story:

as jets hit their locations in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi & Chikun LGAs

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Many bandits have been killed in military Joint land and air operations conducted at identified bandit locations across Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan , Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State., said according to the operational feedback, Nigeria Air Force platforms conducted armed reconnaissance on Monday over Albasu, Rahama, Sabon Birni, Rikau, Fadama Kanauta, Galadimawa, Kaya, Kidandan, Yadi, Dogon Dawa, Ngede Allah, Damari, Saulawa, Takama, Kuduru, Ungwan Yako, and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road area.

“Bandits were sighted by the fighter jet crew at Yadi, and the location was robustly engaged, with several bandits neutralized,” he said.

“Also, along the track connecting Kuduru and Ungwan Yako, bandits were sighted with rustled cattle, and were neutralized.”

“Other locations covered appeared calm with normal activities, as ground troops conducted clearance operations in Sabon Birni and Dogon Dawa.”

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed satisfaction at the success of the ongoing operations and commended the armed forces for sustaining the offensives on identified bandit enclaves obtained via credible intelligence.

The Governor encouraged citizens to cooperate with the security forces by volunteering information on suspicious activities and hideouts, for decisive action towards vanquishing the criminals.

The Government of Kaduna State mourns with the families that lost their loved ones on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, and prays for the repose of their souls, while wishing a speedy recovery to those receiving medical attention.

In the meantime, the Kaduna State Government will continue to engage elected representatives of the front line locations, comprising Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, State Assembly, local government chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other critical stakeholders.

“These interactions will be for sharing details and fostering collaborations for peace and security,” he said.

