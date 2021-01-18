Michael Heavens appointed MD ‘Advantage Pharmaceuticals Limited’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

As part of her segue into the year 2021, Advantage Health Africa is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Mr Michael Heavens as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Advantage Pharmaceuticals Limited (APL), the health technology innovator’s latest venture to improve healthcare in Nigeria.

In this role, he will pilot the company’s goal of providing access to genuine and affordable drugs through manufacture and distribution. With the advent of the pandemic, the organization further understood the gap in the supply chain for medications in Nigeria and has decided to actively pursue bridging this through linking the people directly with the medicines and medical devices faster than ever before, with assured quality.

Coming with a strong pharma industry know-how, Michael knows that the “Pharmaceutical sector is about to open up, and the sector needs deep investments, committed players and dedicated teams to make things work. I see my role leading APL as a hallmark in my career that will certainly make the right kind of impact we need in healthcare.”

According to McKinsey, one of three major obstacles to market access in Nigeria’s health sector is the large percentage of counterfeit and parallel import medications, and making major contributions to the development of this sector is at the core of APL, by ensuring the provision of genuine medication across Nigeria.

With this drive, APL has a focus on local production as much as possible. Mr Heavens will serve as the pioneering lead of the venture, with his expertise in pharmaceutical sales and marketing accumulated in several leading indigenous pharmaceutical companies in almost two decades.

He has prowess in understanding the demand and supply rhythms of the Nigerian market, with vast knowledge in warehousing and supply chain management, essential medicines, product launch and marketing. Having been certified and a recipient of several awards his career, he is set to achieve unprecedented success in this arena.

READ ALSO:

Having studied and worked in and out of the healthcare sector, the CEO, Advantage Health Africa, Abimbola Adebakin, states that “the entire healthcare system provides opportunities, which if harnessed for the long term, will augur well for Africans. We can, and must, find solutions to Africa’s healthcare challenges, and Advantage Pharmaceutical Ltd is fortunate to have Michael join us at this crucial time to do just that.”

Backed by Nigerian investors and a top financial institution, Advantage Health Africa continues to pursue access, affordability and quality of healthcare through it flagship collaborative venture, my-medicines.com, Nigeria’s first e-aggregation of almost 1000 pharmacies, which has delivered excellent service by providing medicines to the last mile (at home, offices and clinics) combining logistics and telepharmacy; its bespoke pharmacy benefit service called myCare where it serves the largest number of HMOs in Nigeria, its franchise chain pharmacy network operating in seven states across Nigeria, called myPharmacy and now APL, Advantage Health Africa is set to radically improve pharma service supply.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: