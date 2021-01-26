Meet the new Chief of Naval Staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The new Chief of Naval Staff, Read Admiral Awwal Zubaru, was born on April 22, 1966 and hails from Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

He enlisted into the Nigerian Navy on September 24, 1984, as a member of the Regular Course 36 and was commissioned Sub-Lieutenant on September 24, 1988.

He is an Underwater Warfare specialist with a sub-specialisation in Intelligence.

The senior officer has attended several military courses which include Sub Technical course and Officers Long course, both at the NNS QUORRA.

He also attended Junior Division 48/49 and Senior Course 26, both at AFCSC Jaji.

Other courses attended include the National Defence Course, at the South African National Defence College.

Until his recent appointment as the Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, he was the Director of Procurement at the Defence Space Administration.

The senior officer holds a PhD in Transport Management and a Masters Degree in Transport Management (Logistic Option), both from Ladoke Akintola University.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, NIM; Fellow of the Certified Institute of Shipping; Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, as well as a fellow of the National Defence College South Africa.

Read Admiral Zubaru has been awarded the Grand Service Star Distinguished Service Star, Passed Staff Course among several other decorations and awards.

He is married to Hajia Nana Aishat Gambo and they are blessed with three children.

Below are the other Services Chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, after the old Service Chiefs resigned. Their profile will soon follow.



