Martin Odegaard joins Arsenal on loan

By Emmanuel Okogba

Martin Odegaard has joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on loan for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal confirming the arrival of the 22-year-old on its website said that the loan agreement is subject to the completion of legal and regulatory processes.

“We are delighted to welcome Martin to the club until the end of the season. I would like to thank everyone at Real Madrid and Martin’s representatives for their collaboration in making this loan move happen. Martin is an exceptional talent and we are strengthening our squad by introducing an exciting offensive player to the club for the remaining months of this season.”, Edu who is technical director at the club said

Club coach Mikel Arteta said: “It’s great that we’ve secured Martin to come to us until the end of the season. Martin is, of course, a player that we all know very well and although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while. Martin will provide us with quality offensive options and we’re all excited to be integrating him into our plans between now and May.”

The attacking midfielder started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15-year-old in April 2014, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in the top division. After featuring regularly in the Stromsgodset team in his first season, Odegaard was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015 and subsequently became their youngest player in May 2015.

In the three seasons from 2017/18, Martin spent loan spells with Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands and then last season back in Spain with Real Sociedad, where he helped the club reach the final of the Copa Del Rey and also qualify for the Europa League.

