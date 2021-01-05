Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Man, 45, arrested for defiling his 13 years old daughter

On 6:48 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Man, 45, arrested for defiling his 13 years old daughter

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his 13-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The arrest of the suspect, according to a statement by the spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, followed a complaint by the victim who reported at Obantoko divisional headquarters on the 30th of December, 2020 that her father came to the shop where she is a tailoring apprentice and begged her mistress to permit her to come and fetch water for him at home.

READ ALSO: Crossover Protest: Court defers ruling on Sowore, others bail request till Friday

She stated further that she left the shop and fetched water as requested by her father. But surprisingly, her father suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Obantoko division, CSP Sunday Opebiyi detailed his detectives to the man’s house where he was promptly arrested.

He initially denied the allegation but when he was confronted by the victim, he became dumbfounded.

The victim was quickly taken to Olukoye hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!