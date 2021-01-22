Makinde hails Gani Adams on 3rd installation anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru, Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde, Thursday, congratulated the Aare-Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, on his third installation anniversary.

Makinde in a congratulatory letter delivered by his Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism, Honourable Akeem Ademola Ige, said: “On this auspicious anniversary of your installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I congratulate you and yours. You are truly a leader among the leaders and promoter of peace and Yoruba cultural heritage and tradition not only among the Yoruba but across the entire country by your doggedness, forthrightness and knack for truth at all times”.

The governor further stated in the letter that Adams’ love for Yoruba, endless service and wise leadership, have brought great political, economic and social success and tremendous development to Yoruba land, thereby making it more prosperous.

In his response, Iba Gani Adams, expressed delight at the governor’s gesture, saying the third anniversary was low keyed because of the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.

Adams said Makinde’s impact in Oyo State has been that of a leader that is determined to transform the state, maintaining that the governor has since displayed his commitment to the growth and development of Oyo State.

“I will like to express my sincere appreciation to his excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde for this great honour. It is exciting when people appreciate you and going forward, I think this gesture is a sign of love and appreciation and I will always appreciate it. More importantly, it is another motivation for me to continue to work harder in the interest of the Yoruba race.”

Meanwhile, the governor’s aide, who doubles as the Baameto Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, said the governor had found Aare Gani Adams worthy of his trust that was the reason for the gesture.

“It is with a high sense of honour and reverence that I delivered the letter to Aare Gani Adams who has been a voice in the quest for a better nation. I think I am humbled to be part of his success story because as one of the Aare Onakakanfo chiefs, it is my duty to support the sacred office of Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland as a big institution of the Yoruba race,” he said.

