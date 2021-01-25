Leave Nigerian armed forces alone, human rights groups warn ICC, AI

Kindly Share This Story:

The Congress for Human Rights in Nigeria (CHRN) has warned the International Criminal Court and Amnesty International to steer clear of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The human rights group, which made this known at a world press conference on Monday in Lagos, noted that these groups aim to destroy the country and erode the gains made in the war against terrorism and insurgency.

In his address, Executive Director, Comrade Lawal Johnson said the international organisations have always turned blind eyes to the many atrocities of Boko Haram terrorists.

Comrade Johnson said they tend to look the other way each time the terrorists attack and wreak havoc on either the military or civilian population.

He, however, added that when the military infiltrates the ranks of these terrorists and neutralise their members, the ICC and Amnesty would immediately raise the red flag alleging all manners of human rights abuses which are most times fabricated to suit their aims of perpetrating or sustaining mayhem in Nigeria.

Having noticed the tendency of these organisations to side with the enemies, Johnson stated that politicians have keyed into the process and begun to use them to pursue their subversive agenda.

According to the rights group, there are indications that the ICC is about to release a report to indict Nigeria military chiefs based on fictitious allegations.

The plot, Johnson noted is to compel troops to abandon the armed forces and go AWOL for fear of being prosecuted at The Hague.

He, however, warned both groups to take their fallacies elsewhere and leave Nigeria alone.

The statement reads in part: “Many Nigerians are at a loss what the interest of these two organisations are as they always try to find faults with the operations of the Nigerian military even when it has been acknowledged as one of the most professional in the world.

“The Nigerian Army has even set up a desk for citizens to report any cases of human right abuse by any of its men or officers just to ensure its men stay in line, yet these organisations are not satisfied.

“We don’t want both the ICC and AI on our shores anymore as they have shown that their interests lie with the enemies of Nigeria.

“We, as a people are civilised enough to know what is good for us and we know that our troops are doing well in fighting insurgency, terrorism and banditry.

“They should therefore take their meddlesomeness elsewhere and leave us alone.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

