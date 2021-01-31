Le hommie features JayHood in new single ‘Trap Cap’

Kindly Share This Story:

London and Cape Town based artist, Le hommie is set to drop his latest single featuring JayHood titled Trap Cap.

Le hommie took some time off from music due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic but returns with this sound that will please your ears.

Born in Zimbabwe, Le hommie whose real name is Panashe Mrewa started music in 2015 after a friend convinced him to follow him to the studio.

ALSO READ: Four musical giants of Nigeria in 2020

“I had always had passion for music before then as I use to write rhymes in class or freestyle when I would be alone.” He replied when asked how he started music

“My biggest inspiration by the time was A-Reece and Drake due to their style and flow and every time I felt like giving up I would just listen to some records they did and would feel motivated.

“It has not been an easy road since the beginning but I can look back and say I’m not where I was 5years ago at the same time I’m not where I want to be yet.

“I was affiliated with Tispy gang Records, no contracts were signed, just verbal agreement and the label helped me really get out there. I was doing shows back to back and a lot of artists wanted to feature me but in 2019 I decided to move to London as there are better opportunities here but I’m still in South African Hip hop industry.”

The new song has a release date of Feb 15th.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: