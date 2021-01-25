LASWA warns boat operators against flouting safety regulations

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has urged users of waterways, to imbibe safety regulations in the state and adhere strictly to Night Travel restrictions placed on all ferry movements, or face heavy sanctions, the authority’s General Manager, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, has said.

Emmanuel, who gave the warning in Lagos, on Sunday, in a statement, said all boat operators should adhere strictly to the night travel restrictions placed on all ferries or face heavy sanctions.

According to him, all ferry captains must also ensure they had sufficient fuel in their tanks, before embarking on any trip, even if it was for a short distance.

“The agency has noticed that some boats occasionally get stranded on the waterways due to insufficient fuel.

“All boat operators must note that LASWA has a fuel dump, strategically located at the five cowrie’s terminal in Falomo Ikoyi, where operators can easily buy fuel while on the waterways. Hence there is no excuse for fuel shortage”, Emmanuel said.

The LASWA boss lamented the flouting of waterways regulations by ferry operators, thereby thwarting the government’s effort to ensure safe navigation and safety of passengers on the waterways.

He directed all waterways users to wear standard life jackets, at all times, as it would guarantee their safety, saying that those found contravening the rules would be sanctioned appropriately.

Vanguard News Nigeria

