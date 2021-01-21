LASUBEB launches maiden edition of Eko 200 poems

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board has launched the first edition of the Lagos Schools Poetry Festival which is tagged, Eko 200 Poems: An Anthology of Nursery Rhymes, in collaboration with Artswax Communications and other art enthusiasts.

In his remarks at the press briefing to launch the poetry festival, the Executive Chairman of the LASUBEB, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, said that the festival was part of the efforts by the Lagos State Government to provide an all-round education that would involve and advance the three domains of learning, i.e. the cognitive, the effective, and the psycho motor of every pupil in Lagos State in line with the Education and Technology Pillars of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEME Agenda.

The LASUBEB chair explained that the poetry festival would help birth literary discussions in public schools and encourage creative thinking towards the production of beautiful rhythmic nursery renditions that would reflect our local values and characters.

He continued, that the festival would not only encourage creative thinking among pupils, but would build their reading and speaking skills, and inspire them to practice creating new stories through rhymes that they could call their own.

Alawiye-King revealed the theme of the festival ‘My Lagos: The Today, The Tomorrow,’ requires pupils to write about their Lagos stories and paint their vision for Lagos through words.

He noted that the competition is open to pupils in primary 3-6 in public schools across the state.

