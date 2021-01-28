LASTMA officer dies after being knocked down by motorist

Kindly Share This Story:

An official of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Samson Olawale Akinmade has reportedly died following the injuries he sustained after being knocked down by a motorist at Mile 12, Ketu area of Lagos State.

The deceased who was attached to the area and was carrying out his legitimate duties on Tuesday reportedly died in the early hours of Wednesday.

LASTMA General Manager, Engineer Olajide Oduyoye who disclosed this in a statement said the driver of a blue-black Opel Space Bus with number plate AAA 74 GG knocked down Akinmade at Demurin Street junction inwards Mile 12 while controlling traffic, leaving him with head and body injuries.

According to the General Manager, the officer was immediately rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where he eventually died at about 1.00 a.m as a result of the severe injury sustained.

Describing the unfortunate incident, Oduyoye said, “This event is particularly sad because this was a young, intelligent and dedicated officer employed in the year 2019, was very committed to his job but has been cut down in his prime by a careless and lawless driver, thereby depriving his family, the government agency, Lagos and Nigeria of a future leader in the making”, he said.

Explaining further, he said the event occurred while the deceased was directing yellow buses away from the Demurin Street Junction choke point and approached the motorist to park away from the road to pick passengers, “but the driver assumed that he would be apprehended for obstructing traffic and sped off, knocking down the officer against the concrete culvert on the service lane and dragging him for about seven metres. He tried to escape through a street which turned out to be closed but was eventually arrested and handed over to the Police at Alapere along with his vehicle”, Oduyoye explained.

He expressed the sympathy of colleagues at the Ministry of Transportation and LASTMA to the entire family of the deceased, assuring that the State Government will ensure that the apprehended driver is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Oduyoye warned all motorists to desist from violating the State Traffic Law in order to prevent unnecessary accidents and deaths on Lagos roads, urging commuters to exercise patience at all times.

