Kwara governor, AbdulRazaq, dissolves cabinet

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has dissolved his cabinet with effect from last week Thursday, December 31, 2020.

The dissolution was contained in a letter written by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Mamman Sabah Jubril, to all cabinet members. Jubril retains his seat.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye also announced this in a statement late Sunday evening.

According to the copy of the letter written by SSG to cabinet members sighted by Vanguard,”

“I write on behalf of His Excellency, Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to thank you most profoundly for your worthy and remarkable contributions to the success story of the administration thus far.

” It has been an eventful and useful experience working with you in the council in your capacity as Commissioner… You have left indelible marks in your tracks as you performed your statutory responsibilities and His Excellency and indeed Kwarans remain ever grateful.

“I am to however inform you that the current executive council is now dissolved effective from 31st December 2020.

“I am to thiank you immensely to your contributions while wishing you the very best in your future endeavours.

“You may be requested to kindly lend your expertise in diverse capabilities in the building of our dear state when the occasion demands such in the near future.

” Please accept the esteemed regards of His excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State,” the letter concluded.

The statement by Ajakaye said, “the Governor also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The cabinet members were sworn in on December 14, 2019, comprising at least 56.25% female, in what was remarkably the most gender-friendly cabinet on the African continent. The cabinet also had the country’s youngest commissioner.

