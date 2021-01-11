Kim Jong Un emerges General Secretary of Workers’ Party of Korea

Kindly Share This Story:

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (CPCCC), on Monday sent a message to Kim Jong Un congratulating him on his election as the general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Xi, who is the President of the People’s Republic of China, expressed gladness that the 8th WPK Congress had elected Kim as the general secretary of the worker’s party.

He also extended warm regards to Kim and the WPK Central Committee on behalf of the CPCCC and in himself.

The 8th WPK Congress, which has made a series of arrangements for the development of the socialist cause of the DPRK, is of great significance, according to Xi.

He added that Kim’s re-election as the top leader of the WPK fully reflected the trust, support, and expectation held by all WPK members and the DPRK people for him.

Xi expressed confidence that under the strong leadership of the WPK Central Committee headed by Kim, the WPK and the DPRK people would take the congress as an opportunity to strive to fulfill economic and social development goals and push for new and greater achievements in the socialist cause of the DPRK.

China and the DPRK are friendly socialist neighbours linked by mountains and rivers, Xi said, adding that it was an unswerving policy of the CPC and the Chinese government to preserve, consolidate, and develop China-DPRK relations.

While noting that the world had entered a period of turbulence and transformation, Xi said he was ready to work with Kim to strengthen strategic guidance for the relations between the two parties and between the two countries.

Xi also called for concerted efforts to carry out the series of important consensuses the two sides had reached, continuously write new chapters of China-DPRK friendly cooperation, and advance the socialist cause of both countries.

He urged the two sides to remain committed to the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity, so as to deliver more benefits to both countries and their people.

Xi wished Kim every success in his work and in leading the party and people of the DPRK to new and greater heights. (Xinhua/NAN)

