Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Kano’s Bebeji LG Chairman elected on Saturday, dies Tuesday

On 9:06 amIn News, Trendingby
Kindly Share This Story:
Chairman-elect, Alhaji Ali Namadi

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Residents of Kano State on Tuesday woke up to sad news of the demise of a Chairman-elect, Alhaji Ali Namadi, Bebeji Local government area, days after he won the election.

Recall that the state had on Saturday conducted it Local Government election which saw late Namadi emerging as one of the winners under the ruling party, All Progressive Congress in the state.

The deceased’s Campaign Director, Ibrahim Adamu Tiga, who confirmed the development said the chairman-elect, Namadi died around 1:00 am on Tuesday after a brief illness.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Kano directs civil servants to stay at home untill further notice

Tiga said the late Chairman drove himself to Bebeji General Hospital for medical attention before he gave up the ghost.

The Campaign Director, however, said a funeral prayer on the deceased, Namadi would take place in his hometown, Bebeji, on Tuesday morning.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!