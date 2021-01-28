Kano State partners British Council, flags off KaLMA teaching and learning materials project

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano Literacy and Mathematics Accelerator (KaLMA) has kick started the distribution of teaching and learning aid materials in the state.

KaLMA is the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO’s) funded project, being implemented from October 2019 to December 2021 by the British Council in partnership with Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) Africa.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, Kano state was taking measures to address the challenge of equipping children with basic literacy and numeracy skills. As part of their efforts to address this challenge, the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Kano State Ministry of Education, and Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education together with the British Council and TaRL Africa launched KaLMA in two local government areas of Kano state. The project aims to build foundational Maths, Hausa and English literacy skills for 46,450 primary 4 to primary 6 pupils in Dawakin Tofa and Wudil LGAs in Kano state.

KaLMA is providing training and capacity building for teachers, head teachers, student teachers and School Support Officers (SSOs) in foundational skills methodology comprising Teaching at the Right Level methodology for Maths and Hausa Literacy, and using the British Council’s dual language approach for English.

In 2020, the KaLMA programme produced and distributed teaching and learning materials to all Primary 4 – 6 teachers and pupils in Wudil and Dawakin Tofa LGAs in Kano state. These materials are designed to enhance teaching and learning in the classroom and improve pupils’ learning outcomes.

This year, KaLMA has revised, updated and reproduced its teaching and learning materials for use both in the classrooms and also at home as a response to the challenges around impromptu school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These materials which have been improved following careful review and contributions from the State government subject matter experts, will ensure that pupils are kept engaged and learning both at school and in their homes through the academic year.

“Today’s event marks the flag-off of the distribution of these materials to 255 headteachers/mentors, 1,196 class teachers and 28,544 pupils in 181 schools in Dawakin Tofa and Wudil. Parents’ and Teachers’ guides to accompany these materials will also be distributed in the two LGAs, says Linda Ashaolu, Programme Manager, KaLMA.

